Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 367,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter worth $66,091,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.7%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $215.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile



Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

