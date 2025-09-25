CX Institutional Sells 305 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

CX Institutional lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 117,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,493,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.27 per share, for a total transaction of $182,540.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.83 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

