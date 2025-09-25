Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 776 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after buying an additional 1,404,622 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 59,743 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $327.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. The trade was a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

