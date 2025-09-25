GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 883 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in FedEx by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,588,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.23. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

