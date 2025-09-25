U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $998,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,522,832 shares of company stock valued at $980,078,779. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

