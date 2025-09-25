UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.3%

NYSE:BABA opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.