UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after buying an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,305,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Trading Up 8.3%
NYSE:BABA opened at $176.66 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $180.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
