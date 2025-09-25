Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

