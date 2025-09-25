GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 89 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 52.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 29 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 50.0% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,069.13.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE:GWW opened at $954.74 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $999.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,018.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

