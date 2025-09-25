UMB Bank n.a. Has $103,000 Stake in MSCI Inc $MSCI

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 136.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in MSCI by 355.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

MSCI Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $565.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.00. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

