Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after buying an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $280.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average of $264.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

