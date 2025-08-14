Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 242,573 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lantheus worth $683,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price objective on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

