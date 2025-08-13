Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 72.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 217.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,020. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,812.80. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 675,373 shares of company stock worth $17,316,412. 39.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CLEAR Secure Price Performance

CLEAR Secure stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.25.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

