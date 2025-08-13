Deutsche Bank AG Sells 59,764 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 59,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Illumina by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 54,220.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $255,586,000 after buying an additional 1,909,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Illumina by 2,057.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 922,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 2,292.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 565,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 542,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank lowered Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.58.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

