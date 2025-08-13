Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This trade represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

