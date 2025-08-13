Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Ball worth $101,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

