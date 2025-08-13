Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 481.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 751,053 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.35% of Alcoa worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.24. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

