Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 837,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Wall Street Zen raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

