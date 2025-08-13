Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 over the last 90 days. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $210.00 target price on shares of TKO Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Sunday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

TKO Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $187.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.11.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

