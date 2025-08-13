Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,942 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Allegion worth $96,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $116,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,089,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,022,000 after acquiring an additional 414,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11,506.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 269,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,641,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $214,552,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,379,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 1.3%

Allegion stock opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.88.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

