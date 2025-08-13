Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $773,000 Holdings in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Docusign were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,449,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Docusign by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,031,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

