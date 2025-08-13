Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 290.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Illumina Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

