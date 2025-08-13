Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,545,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,689,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,150,000 after buying an additional 244,362 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $698.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.