Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 226,856 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,856 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $97,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Mosaic by 126.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 847,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,090 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

