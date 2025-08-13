Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 287,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $43,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $634,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $27,392,242.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,562.50. The trade was a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,950,283. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

