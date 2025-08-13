Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhino Investment Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 454,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 352,076 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WaFd by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 191,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 46.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,506,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,565,000 after buying an additional 73,845 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. WaFd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.90.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. Equities analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

