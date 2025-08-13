Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,994,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,171,000 after buying an additional 1,458,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 646,799 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $34,985,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 463,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $8,407,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 0.69. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

