Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,450,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,388,000 after purchasing an additional 61,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,661,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after buying an additional 285,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 944,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.