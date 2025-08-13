Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

