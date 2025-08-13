Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, and Alphabet are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks represent equity ownership in companies that develop, operate and maintain the fundamental physical systems and services—such as roads, bridges, airports, energy and water utilities, and telecommunications networks—that underpin economic activity. Because these firms often work under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks and benefit from steady government spending, their revenues and cash flows tend to be relatively stable. As a result, infrastructure stocks are popular with investors seeking defensive exposure and reliable dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $182.30. 106,327,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,374,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $183.88.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded up $10.50 on Monday, hitting $321.04. 12,485,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,632,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.88 and a 200-day moving average of $259.83. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,404,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,807,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.80. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

