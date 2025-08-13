Top Robotics Stocks To Consider – August 11th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and integrate robotic systems and automation technologies for applications in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and logistics. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the sector’s growth potential, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $182.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,327,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,374,141. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.15. 1,310,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,162. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Shares of NYSE OUST traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.74. Ouster has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72.

