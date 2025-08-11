BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,594 shares in the company, valued at $35,369,326. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $406,618.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. The trade was a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.37.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

BWXT opened at $179.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

