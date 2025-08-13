Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 837 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.94 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $211.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.92.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $547,653.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,356.65. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,207. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

