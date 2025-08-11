PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,133 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.93 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

