LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,432 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $91.32 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

