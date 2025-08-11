Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 8,814,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average session volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

