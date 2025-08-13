Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 600.4% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 38,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,709.02. This trade represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,046 shares of company stock worth $957,045 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.