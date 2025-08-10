Polen Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,097 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $139,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IWF stock opened at $445.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.