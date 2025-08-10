JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.