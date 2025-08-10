JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST opened at $50.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.98 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
