Avos Capital Management LLC Has $65.75 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Avos Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,521 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 43.4% of Avos Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Avos Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,403 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,124,000.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52.

