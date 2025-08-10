Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,154,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,194,000 after purchasing an additional 415,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,376,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,744,000 after acquiring an additional 833,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,808,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326,633 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,379,000 after purchasing an additional 115,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.95 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

