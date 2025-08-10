Pandora Wealth Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.