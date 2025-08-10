iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,938 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,102,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $317.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $318.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.19.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

