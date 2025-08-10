Fortinet FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the software maker will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 40.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $153,576,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

