Bare Financial Services Inc Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bare Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

