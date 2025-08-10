Virtu Financial LLC Sells 237,257 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,257 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 0.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.

