Virtu Financial LLC Sells 237,257 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,257 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 0.4%
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93.
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LABD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.