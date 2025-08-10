Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 63,214 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,777,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,913,000 after buying an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,901,000 after buying an additional 506,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 933,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $103.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

