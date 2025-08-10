Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 923 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,645 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,665,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,563,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,009,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,668,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,878,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

