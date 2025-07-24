Apple (AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Apple to post earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $88.64 billion for the quarter.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apple to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apple Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AAPL opened at $214.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.18. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

