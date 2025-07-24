GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 203.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE HUBS opened at $562.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $574.13 and its 200-day moving average is $629.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,249.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

