Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 323.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $359.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $451.59 and a 200 day moving average of $390.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $544.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,927,975. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,943.76. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,429,700 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duolingo from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.87.

Read Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.